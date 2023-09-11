In Kashmir, Mysterious Deaths of Two Sikhs Send Shockwaves Across the Community

They further said that the initial examination revealed no external injuries on the dead body. “Detailed FSL inspection, scrutiny, and crime scene photography have been done. Postmortem was conducted through the Board of Doctors,” they said.

Mubashir Rasool, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Tral told The Quint that the police investigation is ongoing and no sign of physical injury was seen on the body of the deceased. “We have questioned some suspects and are gathering other evidence. We are waiting for the postmortem report,” he said.

Karan Singh, a retired government employee, is also survived by two sons, two daughters, and a wife. Jagjeet Singh, son of the deceased, told The Quint that his father was in good health and had never taken any tablet throughout his life.

“He was neither a blood pressure (BP) patient nor having any disease. So, we wonder how this happened,” Jagjeet, who works with a private company in Srinagar said.

He further said that his father was dumped under the heaps of grass as seen in the video. The Quint is in possession of the video that clearly shows the dead body of Karan Singh dumped under the grass. “We are very scared. But hopefully, everything will come clear with the police investigation,” Jagjeet said.