November and J&K Accession: Bravehearts Who Fought Tooth & Nail To Save Kashmir

India as a nation-state is still learning the ruthless use of statecraft in pursuit of strategic national interests. As a new nation infused with “pacifist idealism” in 1947, it was like a baby in the woods when it came to statecraft.

One of the most loved and admired soldiers of India is the late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. In 1947, he was a Colonel in the Indian Army and was closely involved with the mayhem in Kashmir and had accompanied VP Menon to Srinagar when Hari Singh signed up with India.

In an interview with journalist Prem Shankar Jha, this is how Manekshaw describes what happened on October 26 1947 in Delhi: “On arriving at Delhi) the first thing I did was to go and report to Sir Roy Bucher. He said, ‘Eh, you, go and shave and clean up. There is a cabinet meeting at 9 o’clock. I will pick you up and take you there.’ So I went home, shaved, dressed, etc. and Roy Bucher picked me up, and we went to the cabinet meeting. The cabinet meeting was presided over by Mountbatten. There was Jawaharlal Nehru, there was Sardar Patel, there was Sardar Baldev Singh…At the morning meeting, he handed over the (Accession) thing. Mountbatten turned around and said, ‘Come on Manekji (He called me Manekji instead of Manekshaw), what is the military situation?’ I gave him the military situation and told him that unless we flew in troops immediately, we would have lost Srinagar, because going by road would take days, and once the tribesmen got to the airport and Srinagar, we couldn’t fly troops in. Everything was ready at the airport.

As usual, Nehru talked about the United Nations, Russia, Africa, God almighty, everybody, until Sardar Patel lost his temper. He said, ‘Jawaharlal, do you want Kashmir, or do you want to give it away’. He (Nehru) said,’ Of course, I want Kashmir. Then he (Patel) said ‘Please give your orders’. And before he could say anything, Sardar Patel turned to me and said, ‘You have got your orders’."