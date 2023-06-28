Electoral Politics in Jammu and Kashmir Are in a State of Permanent Siege

‘Democracy ends where J&K begins’, tweeted Omar Abdullah, the former Chief Minister of the erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir as it completed five years under direct Central rule on 19 June 2023. The phrase succinctly sums up the state of electoral politics and representative democracy in J&K particularly after the abrogation of its special constitutional status and downgrading it into two Union Territories (UTs) on 5 August 2019.

The last time elections for the State’s Legislative Assembly were held in J&K was in 2014. In 2023, even as J&K is a UT with an Assembly, the President’s Rule under Section 73 of the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019 continues to be enforced. With no elections in sight, this move is an effective disenfranchisement of tens of millions of people in the world’s largest democracy.