Why BJP Embraces Hardline Views & Controversy as Integral Electoral Components

In this pivotal juncture, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stands at a crossroads, poised on the precipice of a decision that holds the power to not merely mould its political trajectory but also chart the course of our nation's fate. The moment of reckoning has arrived, demanding the BJP make a weighty choice—a choice that will either prioritise its self-serving political ambitions or elevate itself beyond the mire of partisanship to champion the greater good of our beloved motherland.

As the BJP contemplates its forward march, it cannot afford to underestimate the gravity of the responsibility that now rests squarely on its shoulders. The ramifications of this decision will transcend the confines of party politics, sending seismic ripples across our entire political landscape. It is a decision that will indelibly imprint itself on the annals of governance, shaping the destinies of countless citizens who yearn for visionary leadership.

In the face of hate speech—a poison that threatens to corrode the very foundations upon which the edifice of development and progress stands—silence emerges as a perilous choice. It jeopardises not only the credibility of the entity that remains mute but also undermines the bedrock principles that underpin its aspirations for a prosperous and harmonious nation. This is the juncture when the BJP's choice transcends the realm of mere political strategy; it becomes a litmus test of its fidelity to the ideals of inclusivity, tolerance, and the overarching welfare of the nation.

The decisions made in these trying times will be dissected and debated, not merely by political analysts but by every vigilant citizen who holds a stake in India's promising future. In the grand tapestry of Indian politics, the BJP now wields the brushstroke that will define its role in shaping our nation's destiny. The choices it makes today will echo through the corridors of history, etching its legacy as a beacon or a blemish on the grand canvas of our beloved India.

(The author is an independent journalist based in Kolkata and former policy research fellow at Delhi Assembly Research Center. He tweets @sayantan_gh. Views expressed are personal. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)