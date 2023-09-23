Ramesh Bidhuri's Hate Speech Isn't New. The BJP MP Has Been A Repeat Offender

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri is under the radar for using words like the ‘Bhadwa” (pimp), “Katwa” (circumcised one),”Mullah ugravadi” (Muslim terrorist) and “atankvadi” (terrorist) for BSP MP Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, the last day of the Parliament Special Session. While this has attracted outrage from several opposition MPs, the BJP has so far only issued a show-cause notice against Bidhuri, even as many are demanding his suspension from the party. Lok Sabha speaker, Om Birla, has so far only issued a warning to Bidhuri, as per ANI and PTI reports. Ali has written to the Lok Sabha speaker demanding that action be taken against Bidhuri.

But this is hardly the first time the South Delhi MP has courted controversy for his speech. Here are some instances from the last few years, when the leader, who has previously been a 3-time MLA from Delhi’s Tughlakabad, drew flak for his words.