Ramesh Bidhuri's Hate Speech Isn't New. The BJP MP Has Been A Repeat Offender

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri has indulged in hateful speech multiple time in the last few years.
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri is under the radar for using words like the ‘Bhadwa” (pimp), “Katwa” (circumcised one),”Mullah ugravadi” (Muslim terrorist) and “atankvadi” (terrorist) for BSP MP Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, the last day of the Parliament Special Session. While this has attracted outrage from several opposition MPs, the BJP has so far only issued a show-cause notice against Bidhuri, even as many are demanding his suspension from the party. Lok Sabha speaker, Om Birla, has so far only issued a warning to Bidhuri, as per ANI and PTI reports. Ali has written to the Lok Sabha speaker demanding that action be taken against Bidhuri.
But this is hardly the first time the South Delhi MP has courted controversy for his speech. Here are some instances from the last few years, when the leader, who has previously been a 3-time MLA from Delhi’s Tughlakabad, drew flak for his words.
In 2015, five women MPs had lodged a complaint with the Lok Sabha speaker alleging that Bidhuri used “abusive, sexist and derogatory” remarks against them in the lower house.
The five MPs were Ranjeet Ranjan (Congress), Sushmita Dev (then in the Congress), Supriya Sule (Nationalist Congress Party), Arpita Ghosh (Trinamool Congress) and PK Sreemathi Teacher (CPI-M). The MPs had alleged that Bidhuri had abused them in the course of some mayhem that had erupted in the house, after 25 Congress MPs had been suspended.
In 2020, just days after there was a global outbreak of the Coronavirus, Bidhuri told a news channel that spread of the virus could be prevented by “greeting with people with a Namaskar”, which is “Indian culture” and “not with an Adaab or Assalamu Alaikum.”
In late 2020, Bidhuri hit out at the historic farmer protests, alleging that they are sponsored by “Canada and tukde-tukde gang.” AAP’s Raghav Chadha had accused Bidhuri of using abusive language against the farmers and calling them ‘pimps’. However, Bidhuri had denied this saying he actually called them “thalue” which translates to useless or worthless. But Bidhuri had maintained that the farmer protests are sponsored.
In May 2019, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Bidhuri had been captured on video calling Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal a ‘pimp’ during a rally. Following the controversy, he was defiant. "I'll say this today as well. If you don't call a cow a cow, a rat a rat and a donkey a donkey, then what will you call them,” he had said. After outrage by AAP leaders, the Election Commission had issued a notice to Bidhuri.
However, years later, Bidhuri continues to consistently hit out at the Delhi CM, with insults. For instance, just last month, Bidhuri had referred to Kejriwal as a “Bona (dwarf) Duryodhan” on X (formerly twitter).
In 2017, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh state elections, Bidhuri in a rally at Mathura had made sexist remarks against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.
This was in response to the Congress party asking for a scorecard of BJP’s works and promises fulfilled.
In his speech, Bidhuri also went on to target BSP leader Mayawati.
"Aise sanskar Congress mein ya Mayawati ji k ghar me hote honge… Bharatiya sanskriti me aise sanskar nahi hai" (This kind of culture would either be in Mayawati’s home or Congress family but it’s not there in the Indian culture),” he had said.
On the day of the Delhi assembly elections, Bidhuri, while speaking to a TV channel on the question of Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protests, had said that “dilli mein logo ko dangaiyon ko shaant karne ke liye vote karna hai...kaun dangaiyo ko rokta hai aur kaun unhe shai deta hai” (People in Delhi must vote to stop the rioters...they must vote considering who stops rioters and who gives them protection). Bidhuri had also said that AAP leader Manish Sisodia “is behind the Shaheen Bagh protests.”
Earlier in March during the budget session, a video clip of Bidhuri yelling ‘Pappu Ko Sadbuddhi Do’, went viral. Notably, Bidhuri kept yelling this while Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary was presenting the budget for Jammu and Kashmir. Many on social media pointed out how Bidhuri was interrupting his own party colleague’s speech with his sloganeering.
Bidhuri has also had two cases filed against him in the past, but has been acquitted in both. In 2004, he was charged with assaulting a man during a function and threatening him with a revolver. In 2019, a Delhi court acquitted him in the case. Then in 2006, Bidhuri along with other BJP leaders Vijay Goel, Vijay Jolly and Balkishan were charged in a case of rioting and instigating public to attack police personnel during a protest. A Delhi court had discharged the accused in 2018.
