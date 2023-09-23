'Broke Into Tears, Couldn't Sleep': Danish Ali on BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's Slur

Video Producer: Divya Uppal
Danish Ali, Lok Sabha MP from BSP, in an interview with The Quint, said that he couldn’t sleep the whole night and broke into tears after BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri used communal slurs against him inside the lower house of the parliament on 21 September 2023.
"Mulla" (Slur, for Muslims), "Bhadwa" (Pimp), "Katwa" (Circumcised), "Aatankwadi" (Terrorist) – these were the words used by Bidhuri to insult Ali, during the debate in the Lok Sabha.
Our forefathers could never have foreseen this. Anyone who upholds democratic principles would feel deeply saddened by this incident.Danish Ali, BSP MP (Told The Quint)
'Was Threatened After the Hateful Slur'
The BSP MP Told The Quint that he was being threatened by the BJP MP even after the session ended. He expressed shock at facing such hate for the first time.
"The people of my constituency did not vote for me to see me being abused in the parliament,” said Ali.
The matter has also triggered outrage from political quarters. While the Bharatiya Janata Party issued a show-cause notice to Ramesh Bidhuri regarding the matter, the opposition has demanded Bidhuri’s suspension.
I'll observe BJP's response to this issue. I'm uncertain if they'll take action against Bidhuri or promote him. Historically, they've favored those who acted similarly.Danish Ali, BSP MP (Told The Quint)
'PM Modi is Aware of the Situation'
Ali mentioned that he conveyed his unease to the Lok Sabha speaker through a letter but he does not want to meet the Prime Minister on the issue. "PM Modi is fully informed about the current situation," Ali said.
Bidhuri has been warned of "severe action" by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla if he repeats it. His comments have been expunged from the parliament records.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)