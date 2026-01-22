One Venue, Two Speeches: How Mark Carney Left Donald Trump in the Dust in Davos

The meeting and venue were the same, but the style and tone of the two most anticipated keynote speeches at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Swiss town of Davos could not have been more different. On Tuesday, 20 January, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney addressed the assembled political and business leaders as one of them: a national leader with deep expertise in finance.

He spoke about a “rupture” in the world order and the duty of nations to come together through appropriate coalitions for the benefit of all. It was a paean to multilateralism, but one that recognised that the US would no longer provide the glue to hold alliances together. Carney never mentioned the US by name in his speech, instead talking of “great powers” and “hegemons”.