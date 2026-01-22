Greenland, Not 'Iceland': The Historical Inaccuracies in Trump’s Davos Speech

advertisement
United States President Donald Trump delivered a special address at the World Economic Forum in Davos on 21 January 2026, focusing on his renewed push for American control over Greenland. The speech, delivered after a delayed arrival due to a minor aircraft issue, intensified existing tensions between the US and European allies.
Trump reiterated his claim to Greenland, emphasising its strategic importance, while stating he would not use force to acquire the territory.
According to The Hindu, Trump’s address came amid heightened diplomatic friction, with European leaders expressing concern over his bid to “seize” Greenland. The US President’s remarks were delivered to a global audience of political and business leaders, with the issue threatening to further strain transatlantic relations.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Trump’s speech included several factual inaccuracies. He repeatedly confused Greenland with Iceland, referring to the latter when discussing the Arctic territory.
Trump also made unsubstantiated claims about China’s wind energy sector, incorrectly stating that China lacks wind farms despite being the world leader in wind power capacity.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, Trump’s third visit to Davos was marked by his insistence on Greenland’s strategic value for US and NATO security. He stated that negotiations regarding the Danish territory would continue, expressing optimism about reaching an agreement. Trump asserted, “We need it for security purposes. We need it for national security.”
Coverage revealed that Trump emphasised Greenland’s “key strategic location” and called for immediate negotiations, while denying that mineral resources were the primary motivation. He also referenced World War II, criticising Denmark’s wartime vulnerability and describing the US as “compelled” to secure Greenland during the conflict.
Trump’s repeated confusion between Greenland and Iceland drew widespread attention following his remarks. The error was widely circulated on social media, with observers noting the President’s persistent misidentification of the two distinct territories during his address.
Fact-checking efforts clarified Trump’s historical assertions regarding Greenland. Contrary to his claim that the US “gave back” Greenland to Denmark after World War II, historical records confirm that Greenland has remained under Danish control since the early 18th century. The US has never owned or transferred sovereignty over Greenland, though it has maintained military interests and once offered to purchase the territory.
Analysis showed that Trump’s remarks on Greenland were accompanied by warnings to Europe regarding trade and security cooperation. He insisted that the US would “remember” Europe’s response to his proposal and reiterated his commitment to NATO, while questioning the alliance’s reciprocal support.
Trump’s criticism of Denmark’s refusal to cede Greenland and his lament over the post-war status of the territory were further detailed at the end of his address. He described Denmark as “ungrateful” and maintained that only the United States could secure Greenland, reinforcing his administration’s stance on the island’s strategic significance.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.