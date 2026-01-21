Why One Year of Trump 2.0 Is Impacting How the World, and India, Views the US

It’s hard to exaggerate the impact of this and other changes, because for six decades—since the passage of the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965—few countries were held in greater esteem than the US by middle-class Indians and their ambitious offspring.

Some would argue that this period, at least for the West, stretches back eight decades. After the Allied victory in World War Two, it was the US that took the lead in rebuilding the free world.

In India, the mandarins and nationalists had a more jaundiced view of the US, which they saw as arrogant, hypocritical, and untrustworthy.

Not so my family and many other people we knew. Upper-class Indians who aped the posh Brits seemed more overbearing. To us, despite what the governing class told us, the US seemed generous and unimpeachable. We were, of course, selective in how we saw America, choosing to ignore its shortcomings.