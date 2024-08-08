Vinesh Phogat Retires: Destiny Wounded India’s Champion, but Time Will Heal Her

Having won an Asian championship silver medal in 2015, Vinesh was among the medal hopefuls for India when she stepped onto the mat at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Just 21 at the time, Phogat got her Olympic career off to a sensational start with a one-sided 11-0 win by technical superiority over Romania’s Emilia Alina Vuc.

In her quarter-final bout against People's Republic of China’s Sun Yanan, the ACL shredded in her left knee as a sobbing and helpless Vinesh had to be stretched off the mat.

She later said: