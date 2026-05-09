Vijay Set To Take Oath As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister On 10 May

C. Joseph Vijay, president of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on 10 May 2026 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. Vijay, who leads the single largest party in the 234-member Assembly, secured the support of multiple alliance partners, bringing his coalition’s tally to 121 seats. The vote of confidence in the Assembly is scheduled to be held by 13 May 2026.
According to The Hindu, the coalition supporting Vijay includes the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), and Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]. The TVK, which won 108 seats, received additional support from five Congress MLAs, two CPI MLAs, and two CPI(M) MLAs, as well as two MLAs each from the VCK and IUML.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the process of government formation was marked by intense negotiations and uncertainty. The TVK’s majority was confirmed after the VCK formally extended support, raising the alliance’s tally above the 118-seat majority mark required in the Assembly. The CPI and CPI(M) clarified that their support would be from outside the government, while the Congress indicated its intention to join the cabinet.
As highlighted by The Hindu, Vijay met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar multiple times over four days to stake his claim to form the government. The Governor appointed Vijay as Chief Minister-designate under Article 164 of the Constitution after receiving letters of support from alliance partners. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. on 10 May 2026, with nine other ministers set to take oath alongside Vijay.
Midway through the negotiations, coverage revealed that the IUML initially denied supporting TVK, but later, both the VCK and IUML presidents issued identically worded letters confirming unconditional support for Vijay’s leadership. This development was crucial in ending the political deadlock and ensuring a stable coalition.
In the days leading up to the ceremony, analysis showed that outgoing Chief Minister M.K. Stalin urged the new government to continue welfare schemes for women, youth, students, and marginalised communities. Stalin’s statement emphasised the importance of policy continuity for the benefit of the people of Tamil Nadu.
“Finally, Tamil people have succeeded,” said S.A. Chandrasekhar, Vijay’s father, reacting to the announcement of his son’s swearing-in as Chief Minister.
At the same time, reporting indicated that the Congress was offered two ministerial berths and one Rajya Sabha seat in the new government, pending final approval from the party’s national leadership. The VCK, meanwhile, was reported to have requested the post of deputy chief minister and a cabinet berth, though its general secretary denied making any formal demands.
In the final hours before the Governor’s decision, details emerged that the Governor had cancelled a scheduled visit to Kerala to address the political situation in Tamil Nadu. Vijay’s repeated meetings with the Governor, accompanied by alliance leaders, were instrumental in securing the invitation to form the government.
“We have extended our support to ensure that the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) does not become an obstacle to Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam—which has secured 108 seats—forming the government, and to prevent the imposition of President’s Rule in Tamil Nadu,” stated VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan.
In the aftermath of the announcement, further updates confirmed that TVK supporters celebrated outside party headquarters in Chennai, marking the end of a period of political uncertainty. The coalition government to be led by Vijay is the first in Tamil Nadu since 1952 to include Congress as a formal partner.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.