Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: The Havoc of Mindless Construction in the Himalayas

41 Indian construction workers have been stuck inside a collapsed tunnel in Uttarkashi that they were building in the Himalayan Mountain ranges in the state of Uttarakhand for more than two weeks.

The catastrophe necessitates thoroughly reevaluating India's approach to development projects in this precarious region while authorities attempt to save them.

The risky character of large-scale undertakings in the Himalayas is highlighted by the road tunnel collapse, which left workers trapped. The source of this disaster, which could be either a landslide or structural stress, highlights the need for care.