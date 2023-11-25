Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Vertical Drilling Underway After Snag in Rescue Op

After the rescue operations to save the 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi faced setbacks on Saturday, 25 November, authorities have begun vertical drilling to create an escape passage for them.

"Vertical drilling of 19.2 metres done on first day to create escape passage for 41 workers trapped inside Silkyara tunnel," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

On Saturday, the auger joint of the drilling machine broke inside the rescue pipes, thus blocking the passage. The rescue team had used a plasma machine to cut the auger to expedite the rescue operation earlier on Sunday, 26 November.