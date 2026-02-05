Announced, Not Explained: India–US Trade Deal Leaves Much to the Imagination

Whatever information is available so far suggests that it could provide economic opportunity to India. At 18 percent, India's tariff rate is now lower than many regional competitors like Vietnam (20 percent), Bangladesh (20 percent), and Pakistan (19 percent), positioning India as a primary China +1 manufacturing alternative.

But note that some of these countries have more productive manufacturing sectors and can easily make up that difference. Secondly, while India would open up its market at zero tariffs for US manufactures, the US would charge 18 per cent on Indian exports.

This also poses strategic and sovereignty concerns. At the instance of the US, India has halted imports of Iranian oil since 2019, and now it is stopping the Russian imports—both of which were available at a discount and were geographically proximate. There is no clarity either on just what the zero-tariff access to India’s agricultural sector implies.

The announcement had little to say about the issue of the services sector and the H-1B visa issues which are vital for India’s IT industry. India’s services exports to the US are $41.6 billion and imports $41.8 billion.