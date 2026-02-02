Trump Announces India-US Trade Deal, Reduces Reciprocal Tariffs From 25% To 18%

Ongoing reporting indicated that India’s trade policy is also influenced by US sanctions and tariff threats related to its dealings with Iran and Russia. The absence of new budget allocations for the Chabahar port project in Iran was interpreted by experts as a tactical move to balance US relations while maintaining strategic interests in the region. Half of the 50% tariffs previously imposed on India were linked to its oil trade with Russia, and the new agreement is expected to ease some of these pressures.