Fear Versus Favour: Unpacking the SC’s Judgment on Corruption by Legislators

Free speech privileges allow a representative to criticise policies, raise questions, draw attention to facts, and engage in debate without fear of being harassed in court for things that could otherwise have landed them in trouble with the law. This is because of the extraordinary importance of each legislator’s ability to effectively control the government on behalf of the people.

Unprincipled governments will always be keen to silence outspoken critics and cast doubt on criticism voiced in the legislature. And there are few more effective ways of doing this than alleging that the criticism was motivated by bribery. What is more, unlike other charges that a legislator is protected from (like defamation, sedition, or disclosure of official secrets), bribery allegations can be made against almost any kind of speech.

But what if the legislator did in fact accept bribes? Back in 1998, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court shielded potentially corrupt legislators by weighing in favour of their freedom of speech. This was despite the fact that the case was about alleged bribery that may well have saved the P.V. Narasimha Rao government from being toppled in an all-important trust vote. Cut to 2024, and a larger bench has now weighed in favour of clean politics instead.