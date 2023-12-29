The Three New Bills Are a Lesson on How Not to Draft Criminal Laws

While revisiting the country’s substantive criminal law, the government would have done well to address this issue and recognised the limitations and utility of criminal laws. This would also have been consistent with attempts worldwide to limit the State’s power to criminalise.

Discriminatory practices in the system

Mirroring global trends, criminal laws and their enforcement in India has a disproportionate impact on marginalised communities. Statistics reveal that Muslims, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes are over-policed, and as a consequence, overrepresented in prisons. Over the past five years, SCs and STs have consistently accounted for over 30 percent of India’s undertrials and around 35 percent of convicts in Indian prisons. Similarly, Muslims account for over 30 percent of India’s preventive detainees in prisons, which is more than double their proportion in the population.

The enactment of new substantive and procedural laws provided an opportunity to remove the deep-rooted prejudices working in the CJS that have led to over criminalisation of minorities and other marginalised communities. However, no attempt was made to include procedural and substantive safeguards against these practices.

Preventive detention and Excessive police powers

Preventive detention laws, which were central to furthering colonial interests, have only expanded in reach post-Independence, with at least 25 active preventive detention laws in the country.