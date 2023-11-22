Fahad Shah and Sajad Gul: A Deprivation of Liberty That's 600 Days Too Many

Speaking to The Quint, at the same time, Human Rights lawyer Mihir Desai had said that the inclusion of Section 18 without the corresponding Section 15 reference indicates it was included just so that strict bail conditions under the UAPA could be invoked against Shah and Aala Fazili (the author of the article from 2011).

But how?

Simply, Section 43D(5) of the UAPA prevents grant of bail merely if — based on the material provided by the police — there are reasonable grounds to believe that the case against the accused is prima facie true.

It becomes applicable as soon as a terror-related offence (technically: an offence punishable under Chapters IV and VI of the UAPA) is invoked. Section 18 is a terror-related offence, while Section 13 (falling under Chapter III) is not.

However, in March 2023, a special judge in Jammu confirmed these charges against Shah, including Section 18.

Now the Jammu and Kashmir High Court has finally observed that “prima facie, offence u/s. 18 of the UAPA is not made out as the act of the Appellant does not come within the definition of a terrorist act." It has also quashed charges which were filed under Section 121 (waging or attempting or abetting the waging of war against the government) and 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the IPC. Thus, the scribe will only stand trial for 13 UAPA and 35 and 39 of the FCRA.