Uttarakhand UCC Is a Poorly Drafted Law With No Imagination for Reform

From the start itself, the Uttarakhand UCC does not seem to be very clear about what it is trying to do. Any law relating to marriage should provide both the criteria to be met for the validity of a marriage, and negative criteria for the invalidity of marriage.

For instance, under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, a Hindu marriage is valid only if the parties undertake the saptapadi or the appropriate customary rituals to show that marriage is complete. Even if parties do these, the marriage can be invalid if the parties already have living spouses, are in a prohibited degree of relationship, are below the age of consent et al. It is the same in Islamic law, where consent of the man and woman is necessary as evidenced by both of them saying qubool hai in the presence of witnesses.

However, the Uttarakhand UCC simply dismisses these as “ceremonies” which may be conducted if the parties so desire. This would have been fine if the UCC said that a marriage would be valid only if parties registered their marriage as required under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, but even that requirement is not necessary to make a marriage valid.