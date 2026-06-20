How the Far Right Weaponised the Henry Nowak Murder to Attack Immigrants in UK

The murder of 18-year-old Henry Nowak, along with the initial failures of police officers who treated him as a suspect, sparked an anti-immigration rhetoric across Britain—and Southampton saw the worst of it.

The case raises serious questions about the British police's decision-making and accountability, including the fact that officers initially accepted Vickrum Digwa’s version of events—who falsely claimed he had been racially abused and had acted in self-defence against university student Nowak—and handcuffed the dying teenager. Body-camera footage later showed Nowak repeatedly telling officers that he had been stabbed and was struggling to breathe.

But let us be honest about what has happened alongside the legitimate outrage against the developments.