Explained: Why US’s Green Card Applicants Are Suddenly More Vulnerable

The applicant's options are generally to refile or to pursue consular processing abroad which, depending on the case history, may carry its own risks.

Among the populations most affected by the memo are Indian nationals, who dominate the EB-2 and EB-3 employment-based queues. Per-country limits under the Immigration and Nationality Act have stretched wait times for this group into decades. A widely cited Cato Institute analysis by David J Bier projected the EB-2 India wait at roughly 151 years based on 2017 visa issuance rates, EB-3 at about 17 years, and an averaged wait of around 58 years even after accounting for category cross-filing.

For many Indian professionals, 10-15 years or more in H-1B status before becoming eligible to file Form I-485 is already the norm.

The memo introduces three additional considerations for this group: per-country backlogs that already delay AOS eligibility by decades, consular wait times in India that exceed a year, and a discretionary standard at the final adjudication that limits judicial recourse if the application is denied.