From Parliament to Pavements: Hate Politics Goes Mainstream in the UK

In mid-September, a 20-year-old Sikh woman was allegedly raped by far-right racists in broad daylight in Britain’s West Midlands. According to the survivor and the Sikh Federation UK, she was told during the assault, “You don’t belong to this country. Go back to your own land.”

In another incident, a Bangladeshi woman had just landed at Heathrow Airport to visit her son. The two, who had stopped briefly near the airport, were allegedly subjected to vile, xenophobic slurs by a group of racists who mocked her clothing. One man grabbed at her burqa.