Warm Handshakes, Cold Realities in Modi-Trump G7 Meeting

Given Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for travel austerity, the stopover circuit through Nice and Bratislava before hitting Geneva, on his way to Evian for the 52nd summit of the Group of Seven (G7), looked more like a grand tour rather than a working visit.

There is no doubt, though, that the last leg of the visit is the one that really mattered. India is not a member of the G7, and thus, does not participate in its core discussions. But it is an outreach member, along with Brazil, South Korea and Kenya. In addition, countries like the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia were there, along with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and a Syrian delegation.

But, from the Indian point of view, the most important leg of the meetings included those held between Modi and US President Donald Trump.