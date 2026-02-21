A 'Pink' Rebel in a Sea of Saffron: The Quiet Cheek of Taapsee Pannu

But this is not the first time she has actually said something that would have that effect.

In 2019, when asked what she would say to PM Narendra Modi if she met him, Pannu replied that she would speak about mob lynchings and how definitions of nationalism and being human has been “shaken.”

Mob violence has left people dead but everytime it shows up in the headlines, it is treated as a fringe issue. But Pannu’s statement framed the issue as a leadership responsibility rather than a fringe problem.

She has also spoken about why actors hesitate to comment on politics. “Actors are believed to have low IQ…especially if it is a woman,” she said in an interview. In the same interview, Pannu had also pointed out how public figures like actors are held to dubious standards whether they express their political opinions or not. Stay silent and you are accused of cowardice. Speak and you are told to stay in your lane, which is never a good reason to remain mum or cosy up with oppressors especially if you are an artist, more so if you are afforded a platform for it.