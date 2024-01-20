Taapsee Pannu on Why She Wouldn’t Do a Film Like Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal'

Talking about her responsibility as an actor, Pannu added that she wouldn’t do a film like Animal, “Keeping the reality in mind, I need to exercise my power because Bollywood or being a star and actor gives you that soft power. And with power comes responsibility. So it is my opinion, and I am not one of those who will tell XYZ actors that they should not do these films. They have their own choice, we are in a free country and we have a freedom of choice. I wouldn't do it (Animal), is what I am saying.”

Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead and also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri. The film released in theatres on 1 December. Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan.