Taapsee Pannu on Why She Wouldn’t Do a Film Like Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal'

Taapsee Pannu's take on Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
While Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is a box office hit, the reviews it has received from critics and viewers alike have been mixed. The film has been criticised for misogyny and representation of toxic masculinity. Actor Taapsee Pannu, in a recent interview with Raj Shamani, shared her opinion on the film and talked about her ‘responsibility’ as an actor.
Taapsee Pannu admitted that she hasn’t watched Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film and went on to say, “Lot of people told me too much about it (Animal). Look, I am not an extremist, so I agree to disagree to a lot of people... don't compare it to Hollywood and say 'If you liked Gone Girl, how can you not like Animal'? You are catering to a different audience. In Hollywood, people don't start copying actors' hairstyles from movies or using a film's line in real life. They also don't start stalking women after seeing it in a movie. But all this happens in our country.”
Talking about her responsibility as an actor, Pannu added that she wouldn’t do a film like Animal, “Keeping the reality in mind, I need to exercise my power because Bollywood or being a star and actor gives you that soft power. And with power comes responsibility. So it is my opinion, and I am not one of those who will tell XYZ actors that they should not do these films. They have their own choice, we are in a free country and we have a freedom of choice. I wouldn't do it (Animal), is what I am saying.”
Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead and also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri. The film released in theatres on 1 December. Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan.
