Bollywood with RSS: A New Normal

The RSS is commemorating 100 years of its existence, and as it steps into a new century, it has seemingly set itself some new perception goals.

The Mumbai event came as a concluding tour for Bhagwat, who had launched the lecture series in New Delhi last year. Over the months, Bhagwat went to Bengaluru and Kolkata. The broad message from his lectures is essentially that he wants to change the perception of the RSS among the people.

The sarsanghchalak has sought to counter the biggest and most persistent perception of the RSS—that it acts as the remote control of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)—by stressing that the political offshoot is an autonomous entity. This, he seeks to assert, possibly to insulate the RSS from brickbats from the shortcomings of the BJP.