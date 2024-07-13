Marriage Equality Review Petition: One Step Forward Towards Dignity Of Choice

The struggle for marriage equality transcends the mere elevation of civil unions. It is not solely about gaining societal recognition for two individuals as a couple. Rather, it encompasses the vast array of rights that come with legal recognition of such unions.

This not just includes legal recognition of their relationship, but also access to health benefits, inheritance rights, joint bank accounts and tax filings, and more. It emphasises how one legal right can lead to numerous other protections and privileges, thereby enhancing equality and security for those in such civil unions.

Consider this — the inability to open a joint bank account with your partner, the ineligibility for adoption and to be covered under insurance as family or the distress of knowing that, in the event of death, the law does not acknowledge one’s partner as rightful successor.