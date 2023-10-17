Same-Sex Marriage Verdict Updates: 'Queerness Not an Urban Concept', Says CJI

Same-Sex Marriage Verdict in Supreme Court Live News Updates: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud is reading out the judgment in the batch of petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages on Tuesday, 17 October.

"There are four judgments in all. There is a degree of agreement and degree of disagreement," says CJI Chandrachud.

In May 2023, a five-judge Constitution Bench led by the Chief Justice of India had reserved its judgment on the case after a 10-day hearing. Others in the bench include Justices Hima Kohli, Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, and PS Narasimha.