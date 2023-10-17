ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Same-Sex Marriage Verdict Updates: 'Queerness Not an Urban Concept', Says CJI

The petitioners argued that marriage brings with it several rights and privileges protected by the law.

The Quint
Updated
Gender
3 min read
Same-Sex Marriage Verdict Updates: 'Queerness Not an Urban Concept', Says CJI
Same-Sex Marriage Verdict in Supreme Court Live News Updates: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud is reading out the judgment in the batch of petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages on Tuesday, 17 October.

"There are four judgments in all. There is a degree of agreement and degree of disagreement," says CJI Chandrachud.

In May 2023, a five-judge Constitution Bench led by the Chief Justice of India had reserved its judgment on the case after a 10-day hearing. Others in the bench include Justices Hima Kohli, Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, and PS Narasimha.

  • The pleas challenge the provisions of the Special Marriage Act 1954 (SMA), the Hindu Marriage Act 1955, and the Foreign Marriage Act 1969

  • The petitioners argued that marriage brings with it several rights, privileges, and obligations that are protected by the law

11:06 AM , 17 Oct

Special Marriages Act Cannot Be Struck Down: CJI

"If Special Marriage Act is struck down, it will take the country to the pre-Indpendence era. If the Court takes the second approach and reads words into the SMA, it will be taking up the role of legislature," the CJI said.

"It is for the Parliament to decide whether a change in the regime of the Special Marriage Act is needed," he added.

11:04 AM , 17 Oct

SC Cannot Make But Enforce Laws: CJI Chandrachud

"Supreme Court can't make but can enforce laws," says CJI DY Chandrachud

"Rights in the constitution would be a dead letter if the positive obligations are not enforced on the state. In the case of personal relationships characterized by in equality the more powerful person gains primacy," he added.

11:00 AM , 17 Oct

'Queerness Not an Urban Concept': CJI Chandrachud

"This court cannot make law, it can only interpret it," says CJI Chandrachud.

"Homosexuality or queerness is not an urban concept. Homosexuality or queerness is not an urban concept or restricted to the upper classes of society."

10:55 AM , 17 Oct

CJI Begins Reading Judgment

"There are four judgments in all. There is a degree of agreement and degree of disagreement," says Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, as he begins reading the verdict.


Published: 17 Oct 2023, 8:47 AM IST
