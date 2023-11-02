'Self-Contradictory, Unjust': Review Petition Against Same-Sex Marriage Verdict

On 17 October, the Supreme Court ruled against legalising same-sex marriage and said that it was upto the Parliament to make laws to enable it.
More than a month after Supreme Court refused to provide legal recognition to same-sex marriages, the apex court will hear a review petition on the verdict on Tuesday, 28 November.
Who filed the petition? The petition was filed by United States-based lawyer Udit Sood, who is one of the 50-odd petitioners seeking marriage equality in India.
The 450-page petition urged the apex court to "review and correct" its judgment, which denied equal marriage rights to LGBTQIA+ communities, saying the ruling “suffers from errors apparent on the face of the record."
Three points made in the review petition:
The review petition laid down three grounds on which the SC judgment is to be reviewed and said that the matter subjects the constitutional rights of queer people to social morality and politics.
First, the plea states that the majority judgment by the court is "facially erroneous" and that while it recognises that there is discrimination against queer people, it does not provide for a means to address this discrimination.
The review plea gives an example of how the SC judgment holds "that the respondents’ characterisation of marriage for various collateral and intersectional purposes as a permanent and binding legal relationship… between heterosexual couples only (and no others) impacts queer couples adversely" and "has adverse discriminatory impact” by wrongly depriving them of marriage-related benefits."
Second, the plea said that the judgment is "self-contradictory" in its "understanding of marriage." The petition contended that “the majority judgment overlooks that marriage, at its core, is an enforceable social contract."
Third, the plea called the SC judgment "manifestly unjust" as it
"countenances animus-motivated depravation of the Petitioners' fundamental rights."
What was the 17 October verdict?
On 17 October, a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud ruled against legalising same-sex marriage and said that it was up to the Parliament to make laws to enable it.
The 3:2 majority opinion was delivered by Justices RS Bhat, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha. Meanwhile, CJI Chandrachud and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul delivered separate dissenting judgments.
The 366-page judgment touched upon various matters, including whether the right to marry can be considered a fundamental right, whether queer couples can adopt, and whether a non-heterosexual civil union is plausible. You can read the highlights of the judgment here.
Udit Sood's reaction post SC verdict:
Speaking to The Quint after the verdict on 17 October, Udit Sood expressed his disappointment and said that it was the job of the courts to "protect queer people against discrimination.”
Sood said that his partner Andrew and he were looking forward to the verdict as they were "excited to marry in India."
