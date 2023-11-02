'Self-Contradictory, Unjust': Review Petition Against Same-Sex Marriage Verdict

Do your bit to support our journalism. Become a member – and help us stay on top of the most important stories.

Cameraperson: Ribhu Chatterjee

Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia

More than a month after Supreme Court refused to provide legal recognition to same-sex marriages, the apex court will hear a review petition on the verdict on Tuesday, 28 November.

Who filed the petition? The petition was filed by United States-based lawyer Udit Sood, who is one of the 50-odd petitioners seeking marriage equality in India.