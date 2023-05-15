The Supreme Court of India Calls Out the Diminishment of Constitutional Offices

No government has ever appointed citizens to constitutional posts (president, vice president, governors/Lt governors, etc,) knowing that the person harbours partisan views that could be antithetical to it. Often ridiculed as ‘Old Age Homes’, the various presidential and gubernatorial Bhawans/Niwases were typically afforded onto partisan ‘has-beens’ who were well versed with constitutional imperatives, by virtue of political longevity.

Such nominations were at par for the course as they suggested eminence, dignity, and maturity for the incumbent ‘First Citizen’, even if it was tantamount to nominating one of their ‘own’. There were also some who were appointed for their professional or scholarly accomplishments in varied fields (think, APJ Abdul Kalam or Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan), the selection of whom elevated public perceptions of the appointing dispensation.