Moment Of Democracy, Questioning Governor's Role: Sena Vs Sena Highlights In SC

The case is connected to the Maharashtra political crisis that saw the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government last year after rebel MLAs sided with Eknath Shinde, who then went on to become the new Chief Minister.

Since both Thackeray and Shinde belonged to the Shiv Sena, this coup led to a split in the party.

Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the then governor, had asked for a test of majority, but Thackeray resigned, facing defeat, making way for Shinde to take power in alliance with the BJP.

Last month, the Election Commission gave the Shiv Sena name and poll symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction.

The petitions: A constitution bench of the Supreme Court, which reserved its verdict in the case on Thursday, 16 March, was hearing a batch of petitions regarding this. These include: