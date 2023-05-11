Governor Move Illegal, But OK to Call Shinde to Form Govt as Uddhav Resigned: SC

Shiv Sena Split Verdict Supreme Court
(Photo: The Quint)
Holding that the communication expressing discontent was not sufficient for the Maharashtra Governor to call for a floor test in, a constitution bench of the apex court on Thursday, 11 May observed that the governor's action was "illegal".
"In the present case, the governor did not have any objective material to indicate the government had lost confidence…so his exercise was not legal…” the Supreme Court said.
Further the apex court stated that the floor test cannot be used as a medium to solve intra-party or inter-party differences.
“There is a difference between a party not supporting government and members of some political party being unhappy,” it added.
The verdict was delivered by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice MR Shah, Justice Krishna Murari, Justice Hima Kohli, and Justice PS Narasimha after reserving the judgement on 16 March.
Among other things, the SC also held:
The Nabam Rebia judgment to be referred to a larger bench, to decide on whether notice of removal of speaker stops him from deciding disqualification of members
The political party, and not the legislature party (the majority of a single political-party MLAs in the house), appoints the whip…the direction to vote or abstain from voting in a particular manner is also given by political party
The speaker’s decision to appoint Bharatshet Gogawale as the the chief whip post Eknath’s Shinde’s statement, without an enquiry to identify the whip, was illegal
The verdict by the Supreme Court comes 10 months after Shinde engineered a coup on the Uddhav Thackeray-led party and the Maha Vaikas Aghadi (MVA) government.
Shinde, along with 40 MLAs eventually joined hands with the BJP in the state to form the government.
Shinde had first moved the apex court challenging the notices issued by the then Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal against the rebels under the tenth schedule of the Constitution over alleged defection.
The Thackeray camp had then filed please challenging the decision of then Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to call for a trust vote and the swearing-in of Eknath Shinde with the BJP's backing. The Thackeray camp also filed a petition against the appointment of a new Speaker amid the crisis.
(With inputs from Bar and Bench.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)