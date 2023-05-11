Governor Move Illegal, But OK to Call Shinde to Form Govt as Uddhav Resigned: SC

The verdict by the Supreme Court comes 10 months after Shinde engineered a coup on the Uddhav Thackeray-led party and the Maha Vaikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Shinde, along with 40 MLAs eventually joined hands with the BJP in the state to form the government.

Shinde had first moved the apex court challenging the notices issued by the then Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal against the rebels under the tenth schedule of the Constitution over alleged defection.

The Thackeray camp had then filed please challenging the decision of then Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to call for a trust vote and the swearing-in of Eknath Shinde with the BJP's backing. The Thackeray camp also filed a petition against the appointment of a new Speaker amid the crisis.