A Tall Order for the Incoming Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna

Elevated to the Supreme Court of India directly from Delhi High Court on January 18, 2019, Justice Khanna has joined the league of six other judges who have been promoted directly from their parent High Court since 1997. He began his legal career as an advocate in 1983, practising mainly in the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court. He was appointed as an additional judge of the Delhi High Court in 2005 and became a permanent judge in 2006. Justice Khanna's work encompasses a wide range of legal areas, including civil, criminal, constitutional, and commercial law.

As a judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Khanna has been involved in a number of landmark cases, including on issues related to fundamental rights, free and fair elections and the questions of federalism. Justice Khanna has served on several Constitution Benches , participating in five during the brief tenure of CJI UU Lalit and four during CJI Chandrachud's tenure. A look back at Justice Khanna's tenure as a judge of the Supreme Court reveals a mixed record, featuring both significant declarations and instances of deference and evasion.