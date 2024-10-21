A Tall Order for the Incoming Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna

advertisement
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the second senior-most judge of the Supreme Court of India, as his successor. If the nomination is approved by the Union Government, Justice Khanna will become India’s 51st Chief Justice, following Justice Chandrachud's retirement on November 10, 2024.
The transition from CJI Chandrachud to Justice Khanna comes at a critical juncture for the Indian Supreme Court as it continues to face criticism for to the executive and abdication of judicial responsibility. Exceptions aside, the court's endorsement of various legislative and executive actions in the recent past highlights a of the court.
Elevated to the Supreme Court of India directly from Delhi High Court on January 18, 2019, Justice Khanna has joined the league of six other judges who have been promoted from their parent High Court since 1997. He began his legal career as an advocate in 1983, practising mainly in the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court. He was appointed as an additional judge of the Delhi High Court in 2005 and became a permanent judge in 2006. Justice Khanna's work encompasses a wide range of legal areas, including civil, criminal, constitutional, and commercial law.
As a judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Khanna has been involved in a number of landmark cases, including on issues related to fundamental rights, free and fair elections and the questions of federalism. Justice Khanna has served on several , participating in five during the brief tenure of CJI UU Lalit and four during CJI Chandrachud's tenure. A look back at Justice Khanna's tenure as a judge of the Supreme Court reveals a mixed record, featuring both significant declarations and instances of deference and evasion.
The court ruled that the scheme provided a “cloak of secrecy” to limit the voter’s right to know. While I described the court’s intervention in the case as and a form of damage control given its executive-minded behaviour in the past, Justice Khanna's nuanced analysis of the unconstitutionality of Electoral Bonds merits recognition.
Ruling that “transparency and not secrecy is the cure and antidote”, Justice Khanna stated that the possibility of infringing the donor's right to privacy does not arise at all if the donation is made to a political party through a banking channel. Since “his identity is asymmetrically known to the person and the officers of the bank from where the Bond is purchased”. He further observed that while retribution, victimisation, and retaliation against donors are wrongful actions, they cannot justify a scheme that undermines the voters' collective right to information.
In 2024, Justice Khanna was also part of a two-judge Bench that granted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a case involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He emphasised that the "right to life and liberty is sacrosanct".
In 2023, Justice Khanna authored the majority opinion in , in which the court ruled that the Supreme Court has the authority to directly grant divorce on the grounds of irretrievable breakdown of marriage under Article 142 of the Constitution. Emphasising that "this discretionary power is to be exercised to do 'complete justice' to the parties” under Article 142, he noted that the court must be convinced “that the marriage has completely failed and there is no possibility that the parties will cohabit together, and continuation of the formal legal relationship is unjustified”.
Justice Khanna was part of the five-judge Constitution Bench that endorsed the Central Government's unilateral abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution in December 2023. In his , he stated that Article 370 was neither permanent nor an indication of Jammu and Kashmir’s sovereignty, asserting that it represented a feature of asymmetric federalism.
Nevertheless, and paradoxically, he observed that "the abrogation of Article 370 does not negate the federal structure". Additionally, in a complete departure from constitutional law and convention, Justice Khanna endorsed the bifurcation of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir into the two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Worse still, Justice Khanna’s majority opinion in the exemplifies a form of judicial evasion. While he acknowledged that the Right to Information Act applies to information held by the Office of the Chief Justice of India, he sidestepped the central issue. The majority asserted that the right to information does not inherently undermine judicial independence but granted the court discretion to evaluate RTI requests on a "case-to-case basis".
By not establishing clear criteria for allowing RTI requests, the judgement introduced ambiguity, directing the Chief Public Information Officer (CPIO) to balance judges' "right to privacy" with the "public interest" in disclosure. In effect, the majority opinion leaves unresolved questions regarding whether collegium decision-making, personal asset disclosures, and the correspondence of the Chief Justice of India are universally subject to RTI.
Amidst political controversy surrounding the use of VVPATs (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail), a Division Bench led by Justice Khanna unanimously rejected the request for 100 percent VVPAT verification of votes cast on Electronic Voting Machines in .
While there is no concrete evidence indicating that the current verification system is flawed, opposition parties, including the Congress, have that “they will continue their political campaign for greater use of VVPAT to enhance public trust in the electoral process”.
Justice Khanna’s mixed record of notable pronouncements, deference and evasion mirrors the broader trajectory of the Supreme Court's performance in recent years. However, with Justice Khanna set to become the Chief Justice of India in just a few weeks, albeit for a limited six-month term, it will be intriguing to see how his tenure unfolds. This is especially important given the court's questionable past regarding issues such as personal liberty, , hate speech and .
Will we see reforms in the judges’ appointments process, especially in light of recent incidents where some judges have been perceived as with political ideologies and cozying up to the ruling party at the centre? Will he manage to reduce unexplained delays in listing significant constitutional law cases for hearings and resolutions?
A tall order, indeed.
These questions are crucial. The CJI being the "first among equals" and the "Master of Roster", it remains to be seen whether Justice Khanna sets a positive example in restoring the reputation of the court, and the wider judiciary, as an unflinching defender of the Constitution and the rule of law.
(Burhan Majid teaches legal and constitutional theory at the School of Law, Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi. He tweets at @burhanmajid. Views are personal.)
