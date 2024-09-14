Should We Be Worried About Executive-Judiciary Congeniality?

Lest we mistake this act as a fault in the CJI’s action alone, it is imperative to highlight the larger pattern that is being blatantly displayed by the judiciary. According to a recent news report, as many as 30 retired Judges of the Supreme Court and various High Courts participated in a meeting organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s ‘Vidhi Prakoshth’ (legal cell) on 8 September 2024. With Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also in attendance, discussions have included issues raised by Hindutva groups about the Varanasi and Mathura temples, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, and religious conversions. This is alarming and speaks volumes about the possible influence of the political ideologies of judges on the cases they decide when they hold office.

While the motivations behind such allegiance and assertion remain conveniently concealed, one cannot overlook the trajectory that follows. For instance, in March this year, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court resigned and immediately joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. According to a newspaper report, “Justice Gangopadhyay’s tenure in the High Court was characterised by orders against the state government and even public statements against the Trinamool Congress.” This raises the larger debate about the role of political ideologies and their influence on adjudication.

In India, unlike the United States, since judges are not political appointees, such acts raise an alarm. Add to this, the public praise of the incumbent prime minister by some of the Supreme Court justices. Delivering the vote of thanks at the inauguration of the International Judicial Conference in February 2020, Justice Arun Mishra praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “versatile genius” who “thinks globally and acts locally.” In February of 2021, another sitting Supreme Court judge Justice MR Shah publicly praised the prime minister as “most popular, loved, vibrant and visionary leader.”

Notwithstanding the defence of the Ganapati Aarti as a matter of individual faith, the allegiance of the judiciary towards the executive is a much bigger question that deserves much deeper scrutiny - way beyond the condemnation of a personal act. The executive-judiciary congeniality throws the judiciary off-base and hence frequently lands it in a reputational crisis.

(Burhan Majid is an Assistant Professor of Law at the School of Law, Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, and a doctoral fellow at NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad. He tweets at @burhanmajid. Views are personal.)