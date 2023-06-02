Delhi Ordinance and Executive Overreach: On the Supreme Court's Deference

A review of the last decade clearly shows that the States and UTs have faced the brunt equally; however, the incursions have been more egregious in the UTs, given the broader leverage they provide to the Centre in a federation with a centralising drift.

Discourses on the abrogation of Article 370 aside, the Centre’s dismemberment of the erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) and degrading it into two UTs on 05 August 2019 best exemplify the Centre’s urge to control federal units directly. In the words of Pratap Bhanu Mehta, we are in ‘a full-blown constitutional crisis’.

There is more to the Centre’s passing of the Delhi ordinance to overturn the Supreme Court ruling in a matter of few days than meets the eye. This ordinance should not come as a surprise as the Centre has been getting away with what it wants in several important constitutional cases for years now. It is not just the onslaught of India’s federal principles that should worry us. Some of the pending matters before the Supreme Court are situated in total disregard for fundamental rights and the Constitution.