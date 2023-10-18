In SC’s Dismaying Verdict, an Illusive Search for Equality & Legal Recognition

In what came across as a major disappointment from India's Supreme Court, the apex court declined on 17 October to legalise same-sex unions, dashing the hopes of millions of LGBTQ+ people seeking marriage equality. The court instead accepted the government's offer to set up a panel to consider granting more legal rights and benefits to same-sex couples.

Activists and same-sex couples said they were disappointed by the judgment and would continue their campaign. The court was considering 21 petitions by same-sex couples and activists.

The five-judge bench had held extensive hearings in April and May of this year and the deliberations were "live streamed in public interest". The petitioners had argued that not being able to marry violated their constitutional rights and made them "second-class citizens".