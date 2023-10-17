Infographic: Countries Which Have Legalised and Criminalised Same-Sex Marriages

Only 34 countries have given legal recognition to same-sex marriages around the world, according to the international advocacy organisation Human Rights Watch.

Among these, The Netherlands was the first country in the world to legally recognise same-sex marriages in 2001. Belgium followed the suit two years laters and legalised same-sex marriages in 2003.

Canada was the first non-European country to allow same-sex marriages in 2005. South Africa was the first African nation to recognise same-sex marriages in 2006.

In 2010, Argentina became the first nation to legalise gay marriages in South America.

The infographic map visibly shows that more countries in North and South America, Europe and Oceania have given legal recognition to same-sex marriages.

While the countries that have criminalised same-sex unions mostly fall in the continents of Africa and Asia.