Correcting Bulldozer Injustice: A Much-needed SC Ruling on Arbitrary Demolitions

NOTICE

The first step of any demolition is a show cause or notice. The court held that no demolition should be carried out without a prior notice which will be returnable within 15 days of being served.

PERSONAL HEARING

With regard to the right of being heard (audi alter partem), the court has held that every person whose property or house is under the threat of demolition will have a right of being heard, i.e.:

That the designated authority shall give an opportunity for a personal hearing to the person concerned

That the minutes of such hearing should be recorded by the authorities

FINAL ORDER

When a person has been heard and the opportunity to present their case has been granted, then the designated authority shall pass a final order. In this regard, the Court held that the final order shall consist of:

The contentions of the notice and the disagreement of the designated authority

That whether the unauthorised construction is compoundable, if it is not so, the reasons thereof

That if the designated authority finds that only part of the construction is unauthorised/non-compoundable, then the details thereof

That as to why the extreme step of demolition is the only option available

JUDICIAL SCRUTINY OF FINAL ORDER AND APPEAL

The court also stated that if any statute provides for an appeal or a further opportunity of being heard (and even if does not), then the final order will not be implemented for a period of 15 days from the date of receipt.

The following has been directed:

That an opportunity should be given to the owner/occupier to remove the unauthorised construction or demolish the same within a period of 15 days

That before such demolition, a detailed inspection report shall be prepared by the concerned authorities and signed by two panchas

That the demolition proceedings shall be video-graphed and the concerned authority shall prepare a demolition report giving the list of police officials and civil personnel who participated

That the said report shall be sent to the Municipal Commissioner and the same shall be displayed on the digital portal

With these directions, the Supreme Court has made it clear that the demolition of the houses of accused persons cannot be done without due notice and without leaving space for the affected persons to appeal against it.

"It is not a happy sight to see women, children and aged persons dragged to the streets overnight. Heavens would not fall on the authorities if they hold their hands for some period," the court observed.