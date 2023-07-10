Yeh Jo India Hai Na, Its Bulldozer Tamasha Won't Help Tribals in Madhya Pradesh

You may feel shocked, deeply ashamed, angry, speechless, and repulsed...you may find it unbelievable that one human being can do this to another, urinate on him.

And yet, here in India...it did happen. In BJP worker Pravesh Shukla’s twisted world, this man, Dashmat Rawat, an Adivasi tribal man, is a lesser human, and so, Shukla urinated all over him.

And when did this happen? Years ago, in 2020! So sure was Dashmat Rawat that the police would do nothing, so afraid was he of being further targeted by Pravesh Shukla, that Rawat stayed silent.