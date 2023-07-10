Yeh Jo India Hai Na, Its Bulldozer Tamasha Won't Help Tribals in Madhya Pradesh

Yeh Jo India Hai Na…it has many more like Pravesh Shukla for whom degrading, humiliating, abusing, and even killing an Adivasi man comes easily.
You may feel shocked, deeply ashamed, angry, speechless, and repulsed...you may find it unbelievable that one human being can do this to another, urinate on him.
And yet, here in India...it did happen. In BJP worker Pravesh Shukla’s twisted world, this man, Dashmat Rawat, an Adivasi tribal man, is a lesser human, and so, Shukla urinated all over him.
And when did this happen? Years ago, in 2020! So sure was Dashmat Rawat that the police would do nothing, so afraid was he of being further targeted by Pravesh Shukla, that Rawat stayed silent.
And if anyone thinks, "yeh pehli baar ho raha hai"...sorry!
Atrocities against India’s tribal people are not new, especially in Madhya Pradesh, the so-called heart of India.
Jo desh ka dil kehlata hai, voh kayi baar kitna kathor ho sakta hai, dekhiye.
In August 2021, Kanhaiyalal Bheel was beaten, tied up, and then dragged by a truck on a tarred road. He later died in the hospital.
Bheel was treated worse than an animal, on just the suspicion of theft in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch District. His life and his dignity didn’t matter. Why? Because he was an Adivasi man.
In May 2022, Sampatlal Batti and Dhansay Inwati, both tribal people, were beaten to death by alleged Bajrang Dal members on the mere suspicion of cow slaughter in Seoni district.
In July 2022, in Guna district, Rampyaari Bai was burnt to death by a group of men for allegedly trying to grab her land. And so – it is Madhya Pradesh, which is home to 1.6 crore Adivasi people, more than any other Indian state – that is the most unsafe for tribal Indians.
After the urination video went viral, what did Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan do? Bulldozer tamasha.
Pravesh Shukla’s home was demolished in Bollywood-style, instant justice for the media. Videos of the house being demolished are going viral too.
Along with "tough guy" tweets from the CM’s handle, calling it Mamaji’s justice, NSA laga diya gaya hai, bulldozer chala diya gaya hai, zaroorat padi, to Mamaji apradhiyon ko 10 foot zameen ke neeche bhi gaad denge!
Then, a day later, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was seen washing the victim Dashmat Rawat’s feet at the CM's residence. It was a gesture with a strong message.
But was all this mainly ‘damage control’ because a purported video of the crime had gone viral? Because Pravesh Shukla was revealed to be a BJP worker? Because Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are just months away?
Because Adivasi people are 21 percent of MP’s population, and the BJP can’t afford to lose such a massive vote bank? The answer, of course, is yes.
Here, the statistics are damning. While Madhya Pradesh is home to 13.6 percent of India’s tribal population, 23.5 percent of crimes against tribal people in India take place in MP.
Almost 1/4th of all crimes against tribal people in India take place in MP. And it’s worse when it comes to murder. Over 40 percent of murder cases of tribal people in India are reported in MP.
And what is the conviction rate? Just 22 percent. That means four out of every five Pravesh Shuklas DO NOT go to jail.
