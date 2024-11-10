The Supreme Court's Contentious Jurisprudence Under CJI DY Chandrachud

Effectively, the court ruled that the President of India can abrogate Article 370 even after the dissolution of the “Constituent Assembly” of J&K State - something that formed the bedrock of the special constitutional arrangement between J&K and the Indian Dominion, and recognised under Article 370(3). Holding that J&K did not retain any internal sovereignty after accession, the majority opinion written by Justice Chandrachud held that the special status it enjoyed merely represented a feature of asymmetric federalism.

Before his tenure as CJI, Justice Chandrachud was a part of the five-judge Bench that decided to allocate Babri Masjid land to the majority community while granting five acres of land to the Muslim community as a token. Adding to the travesty, the court merely acknowledged the criminal nature of the acts that occurred on 6 December 1992 and that was that.

While the author of the judgment is still not known, Justice Chandrachud has made a shocking revelation confessing that he prayed to the deity for a resolution to the Ayodhya dispute.