Two Major Judgments Before Chief Justice DY Chandrachud Demits Office

Senior Advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing on behalf of AMU, submitted, The first comes from 25 (2)(a) and this is the negative view, saying a narrow view, the wider view is what we understand as part of the basic structure. Now coming to article 30, all minorities whether based on religion or language what is a minority is anterior to this, establish and administer are the rights that flow from the recognition of minority, it's important that your lordships may settle it, what is it that makes a minority, the 3 questions in my mind are the origin, the second is of nexus - whether they found the institution or not and thirdly is on the issue of numerical test.

During the course of the hearing, the Court also debated the meaning of "establish and administer" under Article 30, with CJI Chandrachud noting that absolute control over administration is an unrealistic standard. In today’s regulated society, even minority institutions are subject to statutory limitations on how they operate, but this does not negate their minority character.

The bench pointed out that regulation of curriculum or admission policies does not strip an institution of its minority status. Moreover, minority institutions are not confined to religious education—they can administer secular institutions while retaining their minority status and are not required to admit students from their own community.