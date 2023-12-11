Shocking or Expected? Lawyers, Netas, Journos Weigh in on SC's Article 370 Order

The Supreme Court, with its much-awaited judgment on Monday, 11 December, upheld the revocation of Article 370 that was carried out in August 2019. The order has drawn mixed reactions from a spectrum of lawyers, political leaders and journalists, while some experts have welcomed the verdict, others have found it disappointing.

For context, the top court has also directed the Election Commission of India to conduct elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 2024 and have even asked for the restoration of J&K's statehood "at the earliest."