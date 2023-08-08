As SC Questions ‘Special Treatment’ for J&K, a Look at Article 370’s Historicity

During the ongoing third hearing of the Article 370 case in the Supreme Court, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, in one of his comments, said that there would have been no Constitution of J&K if Article 370 was to be abrogated.

"Parliament incorporated the provisions of the Constituent Assembly. Why? There was no Constituent Assembly in place, only a national assembly. This must have happened in collaboration with J&K...Now it had to be on the recommendation of the Constituent Assembly, so it had to be a temporary provision. It was temporary because there was nothing in place, not because this provision had to go", Sibal adds.

His statement emerges in the light of a batch of petitions challenging the the Central government's decision to remove Article 370 of the Constitution which seeks to withdraw the special status earlier accorded to Jammu and Kashmir.

A series of whirlwind events had taken place through the decade of the 1950s. Understanding them is important to make sense of what actually transpired during the Supreme Court proceedings.