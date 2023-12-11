Why Modi Govt Won Article 370 Abrogation Case: 7 Aspects of SC Verdict Explained

"The verdict today is not just a legal judgment; it is a beacon of hope, a promise of a brighter future and a testament to our collective resolve to build a stronger, more united India," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 11 December, soon after a Constitutional bench of the Supreme Court delivered its verdict on the constitutional validity of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court said that Article 370 that provided special status to J&K, was a temporary provision of the Constitution of India.

The move by the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came in August 2019, just months after it bagged a second shot at the Centre.