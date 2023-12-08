Article 370 Verdict on Monday: Key Highlights of the Supreme Court Hearing

The Supreme Court is on Monday, 11 December, scheduled to deliver its verdict on the constitutional validity of the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The apex court held hearings in the high-profile case for a marathon 16 days and reserved its judgment on 5 September.

A five-judge bench heard the case, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjeev Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant.

Key highlights of the hearing so far:

1. During the course of the proceedings, the Centre argued that the dissolution of J&K's Constituent Assembly automatically led to the creation of its Legislative Assembly. On the basis of this, they claim, the Centre can take decisions when President's rule is in effect and the Legislative Assembly stands adjourned.