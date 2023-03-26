Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

“Rahul Gandhi may not be the most skillful politician, but it is hard to see him as a criminal who deserves to have his entire political career ended because he made a silly speech,” writes Tavleen Singh, in her weekly column for The Indian Express.

Singh, in her piece, points towards how thin-skinned our politicians have become and expresses concern over the budget being passed last week without debate, in the midst of the high decibel political hullabaloo.