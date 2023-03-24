Relevance of Rahul Gandhi: Why the BJP Will Target Him Despite Disqualification

It is for the lawyers to debate the merit or otherwise of the Surat court ruling. Some legal experts have pointed out that what Rahul said in 2019 –“How is it that all these thieves (Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, et al) are called Modi?” – was a generic comment and cannot be actionable under the criminal defamation law which pertains to remarks directed against a particular person.

But multiple persons belonging to the BJP, and bearing the surname of ‘Modi’, had filed cases of criminal defamation against Rahul soon after he made that remark. And the Surat court, in its wisdom, decided to not only hold him guilty of the offence, but also award him the maximum punishment permissible under the law, which at once makes Rahul face disqualification as the MP from Wayanad, Kerala.

The Supreme Court judgment in the Lily Thomas vs the Union of India, 2013, lays down that any MP convicted and sentenced to two or more years’ jail term is to be disqualified. Ironically, when the UPA government, headed by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, sought to bring an ordinance to give some leeway to such convicted MPs, it was Rahul who famously tore up the ordinance at a press conference, saying that the Congress would make no compromises with corruption.