Amritpal Singh Crackdown: Why Punjabi Artists Have Responded Cautiously So Far

For Hindutva supporters on Twitter, the tables had turned. Pro-right wing actor Kangana Ranaut, who has recently returned to Twitter, took repeated digs at Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh over the crackdown on Amritpal Singh. The latter chose not to reply, a sharp contrast to how he had given befitting replies to Ranaut during the farmers' protest.

Dosanjh isn't alone in his restraint. A number of Sikh artists who were extremely vocal during the farmers' protest have been careful in their response to the ongoing crackdown in Punjab.

So how have the artists responded this time?

What has changed since the farmers' protest?

We will try and answer these two questions in this article.