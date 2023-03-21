For Legal Education To Thrive, NLUs must Escape the Shackles of Elitism

The recent statement by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, urging students of National Law Universities (NLUs), ‘not to look down’ upon students from other law schools, has significant consequences for the present legal education system in India.

"Law students studying in NLUs must not look down upon their counterparts from other law schools. After all, the legal profession is such that we are constantly learning and teaching each other,” he said.

The statement reflects how NLUs have become rather elitist and distanced from the principles of equity and inclusion. The genesis of this malaise lies in the functioning of the NLU system – which is based on multiple barriers, including economic inaccessibility, linguistic gaps, and a market-oriented curriculum and pedagogy.